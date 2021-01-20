As an addition to its 890 range of motorcycles, Austrian automaker KTM has unveiled its 890 Duke model. The two-wheeler has an 890 Duke R-inspired design and offers a host of electronic features including cornering ABS and traction control. It draws power from an 889cc parallel-twin engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design KTM 890 Duke: At a glance

The KTM 890 Duke sits on a Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame with a cast aluminium subframe. It has a naked sporty design, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and dual-tone paintwork. The bike packs a TFT instrument cluster and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on designer alloy wheels wrapped in Continental ContiRoad tires.

Information Power and performance

The KTM 890 Duke draws power from an 889cc parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 115hp and a peak torque of 91Nm. The motor comes linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

KTM 890 Duke is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with cornering ABS, traction control with 9-level adjustment, anti-wheelie control, and adjustable throttle response. Three riding modes, namely, Rain, Street, and Sport, as well as an optional Track mode, are also available. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43mm inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

Information What about the pricing?