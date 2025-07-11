Climate change could awaken dormant volcanoes, exacerbate global warming: Study

A new study has revealed that climate change could awaken hundreds of dormant volcanoes around the world. This could further exacerbate the effects of global warming . The research focuses on changes in the magma under Patagonia's glaciers and how melting ice can trigger subglacial volcanic activity. While an immediate eruption threat is not likely, these findings indicate that current rapid glacier melting may increase future eruption risks over centuries or millennia.

Historical insights Study based on ancient history of the Patagonian Ice Sheet The study draws from the ancient history of the Patagonian Ice Sheet, which once covered South America's southern tip. Over 18,000 years ago, when this ice sheet was at its thickest, magma pooled and crystallized about 10km to 15km beneath Earth's surface. As the climate warmed and glaciers melted, scientists believe Earth's crust bounced upward without ice pressure and gases in underground magma expanded, both key factors for volcanic eruptions.

Volcanic connections Long preparation period for potential future eruptions The research team studied samples from six volcanoes in Chile to understand their eruption history. One of these, the now-dormant Mocho-Choshuenco, was found to have its past eruptive activity influenced by the advance and retreat of Patagonia's ice. It took some 3,000-5,000 years for explosive eruptions to occur after regional ice 'unloading.' This suggests a long preparation period for potential future eruptions as modern Patagonia continues losing its ice.

Rebound worries Concerns among scientists As modern Patagonia loses its ice, some parts are rebounding at unexpectedly fast rates. This has raised concerns among scientists like volcanologist Pablo Moreno-Yaeger from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He explained that glaciers usually suppress eruption volumes from underlying volcanoes, but as they retreat due to climate change, these volcanoes may erupt more frequently and explosively.