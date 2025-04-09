This YouTuber teaches climate change to kids
What's the story
In a bid to teach young minds about climate change, climate activist and educator Suzie Hicks has chosen YouTube as her weapon.
Her YouTube channel, Suzie Hicks the Climate Chick and Sprout, intends to teach children aged 4-8 the science of climate change.
Co-hosted by a fluffy green puppet named Sprout, the show aims to instill a love for climate science in kids.
Career path
Hicks's journey to climate communication
Hicks's love for the environment started in their childhood, they told NPR, when they would compost and recycle with their dad.
After completing a master's in climate science, Hicks married their love for science and performance during a 2017 aquarium internship, educating kids about ocean science and its relationship to climate change.
This inspired them to pursue climate communications, leading to the YouTube channel in June 2024.
Content gap
Lack of climate change content in children's media
Despite the growing demand for climate change content in children's media, studies have found a glaring gap in its coverage.
Laura Schifter, a senior fellow at Aspen institute's climate education initiative This Is Planet Ed, told the portal, "Right now there's not a lot of coverage of climate change in kids media."
A reason behind this is the presentation of climate and science in complicated manner, something which Hicks is trying to change.
Recognition and challenges
Hicks's challenges and recognition in climate communication
Hicks is gaining recognition for their work, appearing on Grist's Fifty Climate Leaders to Watch list in 2024 and Pique Action's 2025 Climate Creators to Watch list.
Despite these accolades, Hicks faces challenges in funding the show and has received backlash for climate change-related social media posts.
"All of my friends have like normal nine to fives. And they make money...so I'm just bushwhacking my way, hoping that it's going to work out and that some good comes of it."