In a bid to teach young minds about climate change, climate activist and educator Suzie Hicks has chosen YouTube as her weapon.

Her YouTube channel, Suzie Hicks the Climate Chick and Sprout, intends to teach children aged 4-8 the science of climate change.

Co-hosted by a fluffy green puppet named Sprout, the show aims to instill a love for climate science in kids.