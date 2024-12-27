Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, the climate crisis ramped up heatwaves and intensified hurricanes and typhoons, causing widespread suffering.

Researchers are urging for real-time reporting of heatwave-related deaths and better early warning systems to raise awareness about the deadly impact of these extreme weather events.

The year's extreme weather, including every Atlantic hurricane and six typhoons in the Philippines, was fueled by global warming.

Climate crisis caused six additional weeks of heat in 2024

By Simran Jeet 04:49 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story The climate crisis has given the average person across the globe an extra six weeks of dangerously hot days in 2024. The increase in extreme heat is attributed to human-induced global warming, an analysis by World Weather Attribution (WWA) and Climate Central found. The Caribbean and Pacific island states took the worst hit, facing around 150 more days of perilous heat than without global heating.

Heat impact

Half of world's countries face two months of high-risk temperatures

Almost half of the world's countries saw at least two months of high-risk temperatures in 2024. Even the UK, US, and Australia weren't spared, seeing an additional three weeks of high temperatures due to carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels. Scientists have warned that intensified heatwaves are the deadliest result of the climate emergency, with 2024 set to be the hottest year on record.

Data monitoring

Researchers advocate for real-time heatwave death reporting

Researchers are calling for real-time reporting of deaths from heatwaves, noting that current data greatly underestimates the impact due to poor monitoring. Dr. Friederike Otto from Imperial College London and co-lead of WWA emphasized that the effects of fossil fuel-induced warming in 2024 were unprecedentedly clear and devastating, causing widespread and unrelenting suffering. A research technician at Climate Central, Joseph Giguere, stated that dangerous daily temperatures have become more frequent worldwide due to climate change.

Weather extremes

Climate change intensifies hurricanes in 2024

Climate change also intensified hurricanes in 2024. Kristina Dahl, the vice president for science at Climate Central, noted that every Atlantic hurricane this year was strengthened by climate change. Hurricanes Beryl and Milton escalated to category five status due to these effects. The Guardian reported that the climate crisis has triggered dozens of previously impossible heatwaves and intensified hundreds of other extreme weather events.

Typhoon severity

Global heating amplifies typhoons in the Philippines

A recent analysis by World Weather Attribution (WWA) found that six typhoons in the Philippines in a month were made more likely and severe due to global heating. Julie Arrighi from the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre emphasized the need for better preparedness for extreme weather events at current warming levels. Researchers recommend better early warning systems, accurate reporting of heat-related deaths to raise awareness about the severity of heatwaves as deadly extreme events influenced by climate change.