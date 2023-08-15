Technology

'We must act now': NASA's warning amid rising temperatures

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 15, 2023 | 10:36 am 2 min read

Record high temperatures are partly due to human-driven global warming

NASA has announced that July 2023 is the hottest month on record since 1880. According to NASA's data, July 2023 was 0.24 degrees Celsius warmer than any previous July. The past month was 1.18 degrees Celsius warmer than the average July temperature between 1951-1980. This record-breaking heat is part of a long-term trend of human-driven global warming, primarily caused by greenhouse gas emissions.

Five hottest Julys have occurred in the past 5 years

Several regions, including parts of South America, North America, North Africa, and the Antarctic Peninsula, experienced significant temperature increases of around 4 degrees Celsius above average during July 2023. Consequently, tens of millions of people were placed under heat warnings and hundreds of heat-related illnesses and deaths were reported. Notably, since 1880, the five hottest Julys have all occurred within the past five years.

El Nino events can cause variability in global temperatures

High sea surface temperatures are also attributed to July's record warmth. NASA notes especially high ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific, indicating the development of an El Nino event that began in May. El Nino—a naturally occurring climate pattern—can bring a "small amount of year-to-year variability in global temperatures." Effects of the current El Nino are expected to be felt between February-April 2024.

NASA's latest data highlights that urgent action is required

NASA said it is dedicated to providing vital information on climate change and its impacts to help people prepare for the future. As climate change continues to affect people and ecosystems worldwide, the space agency expects that many of these impacts will intensify. "We must act now to protect our communities and planet; it's the only one we have," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson.