Free Fire MAX celebrates Independence Day with exclusive in-game rewards

Written by Akash Pandey August 15, 2023 | 10:05 am 1 min read

The redeem codes expire in 12-18 hours after they are released (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX's Road to Independence event is live, offering players a chance to win exclusive rewards. Playing 10 matches in battle royale or CS ranked mode will help earn 1,000 gold tokens. Completing 20 matches will grant a Luck Royale Voucher. Likewise, the Cosmic Teleportia bundle or Imperial Malikah bundle can be obtained by playing 40 matches.

Game developers have also offered redeem codes

In addition to playing matches, players can also obtain free in-game items by using the August 15 codes. To redeem these codes, players should visit the game's redemption website and log in to their account using their credentials. After entering a code into the text box and clicking confirm, rewards will appear in the mail section within 24 hours.

Check out the codes for August 15

Here are the codes for today. Utilize them to earn rewards. FFBCLQ6S7W25, TJ57OSSDN5AP, FFPLUED93XRT, R9UVPEYJOXZX TFF9VNU6UD9J, HAYATOAVU76V, RRQ3SSJTN9UK, B6IYCTNH4PV3 FF11NJN5YS3E, MCPTFNXZF4TA, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF9MJ31CXKRG