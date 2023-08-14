Technology

OPPO Find N3 Flip's key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 14, 2023 | 05:52 pm 2 min read

Find N3 Flip will be powered by a Dimensity 9200+ chipset, a notable upgrade from its predecessor. Representative image

OPPO is preparing to unveil its next foldable smartphone, dubbed Find N3 Flip. The handset will feature a clamshell-like form factor and a punch-hole display with high-frequency dimming. It is also said to offer a dedicated eye protection mode as well. Thanks to the latest leak, courtesy of Weibo, we have more information about the upcoming handset, including its battery and chipset.

The smartphone will be fueled by a Dimensity 9200+ chipset

The Find N3 Flip will be powered by a Dimensity 9200+ chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM. This represents a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the OPPO Find N2 Flip, which featured a less powerful chipset, the Dimensity 9000+. The device will house a larger 4,800mAh battery and support 67W fast charging. This is also a notable improvement over the previous model's 4,300mAh battery.

The device could be launched toward this month's end

OPPO Find N3 Flip is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP (OIS) main camera, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle snapper. The handset is expected to make its debut in China close to the end of this month. It will launch alongside other exciting products such as the Pad Air 2 and Watch 5 series.