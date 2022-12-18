Technology

OPPO Find N2 Flip v/s Samsung Flip4: Which is better?

OPPO Find N2 Flip v/s Samsung Flip4: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 18, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

The Find N2 Flip and Galaxy Z Flip4 use LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technology

The foldable smartphone market is expanding at a much faster rate. Samsung currently dominates the segment with the highest market share but brands like OPPO and Vivo are now starting to gain traction in the industry. In order to take on Samsung's Flip4, OPPO has introduced its first-ever clamshell foldable phone, the Find N2 Flip. Let's find out which one is better.

Find N2 Flip's cover screen has a 17:9 aspect ratio

The Find N2 Flip and Galaxy Z Flip4 sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The N2 Flip comes with a Hasselblad-branded, horizontally aligned, dual rear camera setup with a secondary screen having a taller 17:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is equipped with horizontally-stacked dual cameras and a cover display, both concealed in blacked-out paintwork.

Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in more than four colors

The Find N2 Flip comes in Black, Gold, and Violet colorways. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is offered in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue shades, along with multiple Bespoke Edition variants.

Both phones have 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate

The Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) E6 AMOLED main screen, with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1,600-nits of peak brightness. It packs a 3.26-inch (382x720 pixels) AMOLED cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip4 flaunts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640) Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) Super AMOLED cover screen.

Galaxy Z Flip4 has a 12MP main camera with OIS

The Find N2 Flip offers a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the inner screen, it features a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera with Auto Focus. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is equipped with a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. Inside, it offers a 10MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

The Find N2 Flip provides up to 16GB of RAM

The Find N2 Flip houses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charging. The Galaxy Z Flip4 packs Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

How much do the handsets cost?

The Find N2 Flip is currently limited to China. It is priced at CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 71,100), CNY 6,399 (around Rs. 75,900), and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for its 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB models, respectively. In India, the Galaxy Z Flip4 costs Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 94,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The 8GB/512GB trim is not sold here.

Find N2 Flip v/s Galaxy Z Flip4: Which is better?

The Find N2 Flip outperforms the Galaxy Z Flip4 in terms of value for money. It has larger main and secondary displays, higher resolution primary and selfie cameras, more RAM, and a larger battery with faster wired charging. However, its availability remains a key concern. Since N2 Flip is limited to China at the moment, buyers are left with Flip4 as the sole option.