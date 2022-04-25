Technology

OPPO K10 and K10 Pro 5G smartphones announced: Check prices

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 25, 2022, 11:36 am 2 min read

The OPPO K10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has launched the K10 and K10 Pro 5G smartphones in China. The handsets will go on sale in China from April 28, and cost CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 23,500) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,400) for their respective models with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphones boast 5G connectivity, fast charging capabilities, high refresh rate screens, and more.

After introducing the K9 line-up with 5G last year, OPPO has now brought the K10 and K10 Pro 5G models in China.

The handsets may seem similar to mid-rangers from Realme and OnePlus because all three are part of BBK Group and share the resources.

The K10 Pro is a standout with a 120Hz screen, 80W fast-charging, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Design and display The K10 Pro flaunts E4 AMOLED display

The K10 and K10 Pro feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with prominent bezels. They have a side-mounted and an in-display fingerprint sensor, respectively. The former bears a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD screen with 600-nits of peak brightness. The Pro model packs a 6.62-inch Full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 1300-nits of brightness. Both the phones have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information The handsets have a 16MP front-facing camera

The K10 bears a 64MP (f/1.8) primary camera and the K10 Pro packs a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor. Both the handsets have an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. They have a 16MP (f/2.05) and 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals The K10 is is fueled by MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max processor

The K10 and K10 Pro are backed by MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max and Snapdragon 888 chipsets, respectively. The devices pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W and 80W fast-charging, respectively. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch OPPO K10 and K10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The OPPO K10 starts at CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 23,500) for its 8GB/128GB base variant and goes up to CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 29,400) for the 12GB/256GB top-of-the-line configuration. The OPPO K10 Pro costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,400) for 8GB/128GB base variant and goes up to CNY 3,199 (nearly Rs. 37,600) for the 12GB/256GB top-tier model.