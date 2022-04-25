Technology

LG rolls out Android 12 update for V60 ThinQ 5G

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 25, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is backed by Snapdragon 865 SoC (Photo credit: LG)

South Korean tech giant LG has started rolling out the Android 12 update for its V60 ThinQ 5G handset in the US. As per the changelog, the firmware brings security and system improvements, as well as bug fixes to the device. The update is meant specifically for T-Mobile models and also offers the recently released March 2022 security patch.

Context Why does this story matter?

LG has left the smartphone industry; however, it is still holding onto its software update promise.

V60 ThinQ 5G was one of the flagship handsets introduced in 2020.

It seems that LG wants to deliver the latest updates to most of its smartphones. The brand is releasing the Android 12 update for the ThinQ 5G, which was not on its list of eligible devices.

The latest firmware for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G in the US carries version number SKQ1.211103.001 and has a file size of 1.17GB. It is being rolled out in stages via the OTA method. To update manually, head over to Settings > Software Update.

Design and display The handset offers an under-display fingerprint scanner

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G has a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a horizontally-aligned triple camera module and comes in Classy Blue and Classy White colors. The handset sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) P-OLED screen with 395ppi pixel density. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information It sports a 10MP selfie camera

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G packs triple rear cameras comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/1.9) ultra-wide lens, and a 0.3MP (f/1.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 10MP (f/1.9) front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 865 chipset powers the device

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is fueled by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 10 (upgradeable) and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also has stereo speakers. For connectivity, the smartphone offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.