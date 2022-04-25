Technology

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W to debut soon

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 25, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Vivo T1 Pro will be backed by a Snapdragon 778G chipset (Representative image) (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo is gearing up to introduce two new handsets in India next month. The duo will include the T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W. Thanks to India Today, we now know some of the specifications of these upcoming mid-range devices. Both phones will bear an AMOLED display, a triple rear camera arrangement, and should be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo's upcoming T1 handsets will take on mid-range offerings from rivals such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola in India.

The T1 Pro 5G will serve as an upgraded version of the T1 5G (introduced in February). However, the T1 44W could simply be a 4G variant of the latter.

Both handsets are expected to be priced competitively and attract a lot of buyers.

Design and display The devices will flaunt AMOLED displays

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W are expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they would house a triple camera setup along with an LED flash. The handsets will likely sport a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Information Vivo T1 Pro 5G will sport 64MP primary sensor

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W should have a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP and 50MP main snapper, respectively. The details of the front snappers and the rest of the rear lenses are unclear as of now.

Internals The handsets will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be fueled by a Snapdragon 778G processor, while the T1 44W will be backed by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. Their RAM and internal storage details are unavailable. The handsets will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. The T1 Pro and T1 44W models might pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging and 18W charging, respectively.

Information Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W will be revealed at the time of their launch. However, the former is expected to cost around Rs. 25,000 and the latter may be priced at around Rs. 15,000. (Source: India Today)