Technology Vivo's V23 series of smartphones to feature 50MP selfie camera

Vivo's V23 series of smartphones to feature 50MP selfie camera

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 29, 2021, 01:04 pm 2 Mins Read

Vivo V23 and V23 Pro's Sunshine Gold variant to have a color-changing back panel

Vivo is all set to launch its V23 series of smartphones in India on January 5. Ahead of the much-anticipated launch, tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the complete specifications of the V23 and V23 Pro models. As per the leak, the handsets will have a 50MP dual front camera setup, a 90Hz screen, a mid-range MediaTek chipset, and a unique color-changing back panel.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Vivo V23 series is aimed at selfie lovers and vloggers. The handsets will be the first in India to offer a 50MP camera on the front. Another unique feature that will appeal to buyers will be the color changing back panel on the Sunshine Gold variant of the phones. The 'Fluorite AG' glass panel will change from golden to green in sunlight.

Cameras The handsets will feature a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will come with a wide notch, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets will sport a 6.44-inch flat AMOLED and a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. They will be available in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black color options.

Information They will flaunt a dual selfie camera setup

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will have a 64MP and 108MP primary sensor, respectively, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, they will feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

Internals They will boot Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1200 processor, respectively, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. They will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and pack a 4,200mAh and 4,300mAh battery, respectively, with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

Information Vivo V23 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing of the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will be announced at the time of their launch on January 5. The former is likely to be priced between Rs. 26,000-29,000 while the latter will cost between Rs. 37,000-40,000.