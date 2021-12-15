Technology Vivo V23 Pro could debut on January 4

Vivo V23 Pro could debut on January 4

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 01:30 pm

Vivo V23 Pro tipped to be launched on January 4

Vivo is reportedly working on a new V23 series of smartphones. The line-up may include the vanilla V23, V23 Pro, and V23e models. In the latest development, 91mobiles has claimed that the Pro variant will be launched in India in the first week of January next year, probably on January 4. The vanilla V23 is said to debut afterward. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The V23 series will come as an upgrade over the V21 line-up. The latest leak reveals that the vanilla V23 model will debut at a later date next year. However, a previous report had claimed that it will be launched this month. Its launch date also indicates that V23 Pro will be one of the first 5G smartphones of 2022.

Design and display The phone will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

The Vivo V23 Pro is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it may get a triple camera unit. The device will likely bear a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 397ppi.

Information A 32MP front camera is expected

The triple rear cameras on Vivo V23 Pro will include a 64MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, there could be a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It will support 44W fast-charging

The Vivo V23 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 4,320mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

Vivo will announce the official pricing information of the V23 Pro at the time of launch early next month. Going by its leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 35,000.