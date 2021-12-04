Technology Vivo V23 5G tipped to debut in India this month

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 04, 2021, 04:31 pm

Vivo V23 5G's India launch rumored for this month

Vivo seems to be working on launching a new V23 5G smartphone. In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed that the handset will go official in India before the year ends. Its rumored highlights include a 6.44-inch display, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Vivo V23 5G will come as the latest addition to the portfolio of its V-series models. It will succeed the V21 5G, which went official in April this year, thereby offering an upgrade within a period of eight months. The V23 5G will likely provide an updated camera setup and processor as compared to the V21 5G.

Design and display The phone may provide a pixel density of 409ppi

The Vivo V23 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will get a quad camera unit. The device is expected to bear a 6.44-inch screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 409ppi.

Information It could boast a 50MP front camera

The quad rear cameras on Vivo V23 5G are said to include a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there could be a 50MP selfie snapper.

Internals A 4,500mAh battery is expected

The Vivo V23 5G will likely draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo V23 5G: Pricing and availability

Vivo will announce the official pricing and availability information of V23 5G at the time of its launch later this month. Going by its leaked specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 33,000.