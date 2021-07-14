Vivo S10 Pro spotted on Google Play Console; specifications leaked

Vivo is gearing up to launch the S10 series of smartphones in China on July 15. The line-up will likely include the vanilla S10 and S10 Pro models. The latter has now been spotted on Google Play Console with model number V2121A. The listing suggests that the S10 Pro will come with a Dimensity 1100 chipset, a Full-HD+ display, and 12GB of RAM.

A 6.52-inch screen is expected

The Vivo S10 Pro will feature a wide notch for the dual front cameras, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it shall pack a triple camera unit. The device will sport a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 480ppi.

The phone will flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Vivo S10 Pro is expected to have a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will get a 44MP (f/2.0) and an 8MP (f/2.3) dual-lens setup.

The phone will be backed by a 4,200mAh battery

The Vivo S10 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Origin OS and house a 4,200mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Vivo S10 Pro: Pricing

Vivo will announce the official pricing details of the S10 Pro at the time of its launch on July 15. However, considering the specifications and features, it should be priced at around Rs. 35,000.