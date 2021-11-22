Samsung Galaxy A13 5G spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 12:30 am

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G to debut soon

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new budget-range smartphone, the Galaxy A13 5G, soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site, hinting at its imminent launch. According to the leaks, the device will come with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be the company's next budget offering in the 5G segment. It will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is also found on some popular mid-range smartphones like the Realme 8 and POCO M3 Pro 5G, among others. The Dimensity 700 processor is built on TSMC's 7nm process and has a Mali G57 GPU.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It will be offered in at least a black color option.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the specifications, the device may cost around Rs. 17,000.