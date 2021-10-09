Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's renders leaked; full design revealed

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will get three rear cameras

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, @OnLeaks, along with Zouton, has shared renders of the handset, offering us a full look at its design features. As per the renders, it will come with a side fingerprint sensor, a plastic back, and triple cameras on the rear. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the plastic back panel, it will have vertically aligned camera sensors. The device may bear a 6.48-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. It will be offered in Black, Red, White, and Blue color options.

Information

An 8MP front camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will likely offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) main shooter, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, there could be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Pricing and availability

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A13 5G by the end of this year with a starting price-tag of $290 (roughly Rs. 21,800). However, it is tipped to be up for purchase around January 2022.