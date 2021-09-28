Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G's prices leaked

Sep 28, 2021

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be priced starting at Rs. 21,000

Samsung is all geared up to launch the Galaxy F42 5G smartphone in India tomorrow. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the prices of the handset, claiming that it will start at Rs. 20,999. The F42 5G will come with a 6.6-inch display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There will be a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will likely offer a plastic body

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will feature a V-shaped notch design, a prominent bezel at the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a square-shaped camera unit. The device shall sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be offered in Blue and Black shades.

Information

It will get an 8MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will bear a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it will have an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 15W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Pricing and availability

As per the latest report, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will carry a price-tag of Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB model while the 8GB/128GB variant will cost Rs. 22,999. It will be up for grabs via Samsung India website and Flipkart.