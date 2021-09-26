Samsung Galaxy F42 5G's specifications revealed via Google Play Console

Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy F42 5G smartphone in India on September 29. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Google Play Console by tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing reveals the device will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a Mali G57 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a Full-HD+ display with a pixel density of 450ppi.

Design and display

The phone will offer a 90Hz screen refresh rate

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch TFT LCD or AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2009 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in blue and black color options.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there will be an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals

It will boot Android 11 operating system

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing details of the Galaxy F42 5G at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on September 29. However, considering the specifications, the device may cost around Rs. 15,000. It will be available via Flipkart.