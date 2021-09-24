Samsung Galaxy F42 5G's India launch confirmed for September 29

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G's key specifications and features revealed

Samsung is all set to launch a new F-series smartphone, the Galaxy F42 5G, in India on September 29, the company has confirmed. The handset's dedicated microsite on Flipkart as well as on Samsung India's official site revealed that it will come with a 90Hz Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 12 5G bands. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a waterdrop-style notch design

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in shades of black and blue.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is said to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on September 29. However, considering the specifications, the device may cost around Rs. 15,000. It will be available via Flipkart.