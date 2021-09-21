Samsung Galaxy F42 may arrive in India on September 29

Samsung Galaxy F42 will be available via Flipkart

Through its "Big Billion Days" sale teaser, Flipkart has revealed that Samsung will launch a new smartphone in India on September 29. Keeping in mind that the company's Galaxy F-series is exclusive to Flipkart, the upcoming handset is likely to be the Galaxy F42 model. The rumor mill suggests the device will arrive as a rebranded version of the recently-launched Samsung Galaxy Wide5.

The phone might have an AMOLED display

This is how Samsung Galaxy Wide5 looks like

Considering that the Samsung Galaxy F42 will be a rebadged Galaxy Wide5, it will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset might bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It may sport a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F42 is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing camera is expected.

It will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy F42 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy F42: Pricing details

The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy F42 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen on September 29 in India. However, for reference, the Galaxy Wide5 model is priced at KRW 4,49,900 (around Rs. 28,000).