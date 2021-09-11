Realme GT Neo2 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 chipset

Realme GT Neo2's Geekbench listing reveals a 12GB RAM variant

Realme is working on a new GT Neo2 smartphone. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench with model number RMX3370, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a Snapdragon 870 processor, Android 11 support, and 12GB of RAM. Other possible details include a 6.62-inch screen, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

What is Geekbench and how much has the smartphone scored?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. To evaluate this, it runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench. Realme GT Neo2 has achieved a single-core score of 4,678 and a multi-core score of 12,690.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a 120Hz Full-HD+ screen

The Realme GT Neo2 is said to feature a left-positioned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The device may bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 398ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

There will be a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it will get a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

It will support 65W fast-charging

Realme GT Neo2 will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT Neo2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo2 are unknown at the moment. However, going by its leaked specifications and features, it could be priced at around Rs. 22,000.