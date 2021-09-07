Realme GT Neo2's leaked renders reiterate design details and features

Realme GT Neo2 was previously leaked in a black color option

Realme is gearing up to launch a new GT Neo2 smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, GizNext, in collaboration with @OnLeaks, has leaked the official renders of the upcoming handset. The device will have a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, and a blue-yellow gradient finish on the rear side of one of the color variants. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Realme GT Neo2 will sport a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in Black and Blue color options.

It will feature a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, it will have a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The Realme GT Neo2 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 50W or 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

According to the latest tip-off, the Realme GT Neo2 is likely to cost around Rs. 22,000. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of the launch, which might happen globally by the end of September.