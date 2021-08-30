Google Pixel 6 series tipped to debut on September 13

Aug 30, 2021

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's launch date tipped

Google is likely to launch its Pixel 6 series of smartphones on September 13, a day before the rumored launch of iPhone 13 series, according to Chinese tipster Bald Panda. However, the tech giant is yet to announce the official launch date. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will offer a dual-tone design, a high refresh rate AMOLED display, and a Tensor chipset.

Design and display

The Pixel 6 Pro will flaunt a 120Hz QHD+ display

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, a dual-tone rear panel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former will bear a 90Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED screen with a matte aluminium frame. The Pro model will flaunt a 120Hz, 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a polished aluminium frame.

Cameras

They will boast a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 will sport a horizontally-aligned dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro will provide a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom and OIS support. For selfies and video calling, the devices will have a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They will run on Android 12 OS

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be powered by an in-house Tensor processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will pack a 4,614mAh battery, while the latter will house a 5,000mAh battery. The duo will offer 33W fast-charging support and boot Android 12 OS. They will offer Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity.

Information

Google Pixel 6 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place on September 13. However, considering the specifications, the line-up might start at around Rs. 70,000.