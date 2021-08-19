Google Pixel 6-series won't offer bundled charger; 33W fast-charging tipped

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 04:53 pm

Google Pixel 6 series will offer support for 33W fast-charging

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones sometime in October this year. In the latest development, 91mobiles has claimed that both the handsets will offer 33W fast-charging support. Separately, the tech giant has confirmed to The Verge that the flagship duo will not come with an in-box charger 'since most people already have a USB-C charging brick.'

Design and display

They will have an AMOLED display

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will sport a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, a dual-tone rear panel, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The former will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ flat AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a matte-finished aluminium frame. The latter will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and polished aluminium frame.

Cameras

They will feature a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro is also tipped to offer a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 48MP telephoto lens that will support 4x optical zoom. For selfies and video calling, there may be a 12MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

They will draw power from an in-house Tensor processor

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by a custom Tensor chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The vanilla model may pack a 4,614mAh battery, whereas the Pro version will house a 5,000mAh battery. They will reportedly support 33W wired fast-charging. The devices will boot Android 12 OS out of the box.

Information

Google Pixel 6 series: Pricing and availability

Google will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Pixel 6 series at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen in October this year. However, considering the specifications, the line-up may carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 70,000.