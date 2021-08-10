Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears in official promotional poster

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE likely to be launched in October

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in October this year. In the latest development, the company has given a sneak-peek into the handset in a now-removed 'Back to School' poster shared on its Instagram account. The poster confirms that the Galaxy S21 FE will have triple rear cameras and it will be offered in a purple color option, among others.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel

According to the previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It will sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 FE at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place sometime in October this year. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 50,000.