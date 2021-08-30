Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G to start at Rs. 36,000
Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India on September 1. In the latest development, a premature Amazon listing has revealed that the device will cost Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Last week, tipster Abhishek Yadav had also leaked similar prices. For the unversed, the handset was announced in Europe earlier this month. Here's our roundup.
The phone has a 120Hz Super AMOLED display
The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. In India, it will be offered in Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet color options.
It sports a 64MP main camera
The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Pricing and availability
As per the now-removed Amazon India listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform and will ship from September 4 onwards. Amazon India will also provide discounts worth up to Rs. 14,200 as part of a smartphone exchange offer and some attractive bank deals.