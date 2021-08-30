Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G to start at Rs. 36,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 03:57 pm

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's price in India leaked via Amazon

Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India on September 1. In the latest development, a premature Amazon listing has revealed that the device will cost Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Last week, tipster Abhishek Yadav had also leaked similar prices. For the unversed, the handset was announced in Europe earlier this month. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. In India, it will be offered in Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Pricing and availability

As per the now-removed Amazon India listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform and will ship from September 4 onwards. Amazon India will also provide discounts worth up to Rs. 14,200 as part of a smartphone exchange offer and some attractive bank deals.