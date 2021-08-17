Redmi 10 will be powered by a Helio G88 processor

Redmi 10's specifications teased

Xiaomi is expected to launch its next budget smartphone, the Redmi 10, in the coming weeks. In the latest update, the brand has shared teasers of the handset, confirming its key specifications. As per the social media posts, Redmi 10 will offer a 90Hz display, a 50MP rear quad camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ screen

The Redmi 10 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 405ppi, and a 90Hz 'AdaptiveSync' refresh rate. It will be offered in three color options.

Information

An 8MP selfie camera is expected

The Redmi 10 will offer a quad rear camera module, comprising a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, an 8MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

The phone will support 18W fast-charging

The Redmi 10 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi 10: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi 10 in the coming days and that is when we will know about its pricing and availability details. However, going by the specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 11,000 in India.