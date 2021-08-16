Redmi 10 officially teased; color options revealed

Redmi 10 will feature a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset

A day after Xiaomi "accidentally" leaked its upcoming Redmi 10's specifications via a blog post, the tech giant has officially teased the arrival of the handset. However, the launch date is yet to be revealed. The teaser image confirms that the Redmi 10 will pack a 50MP quad rear camera setup and it will be offered in at least three colors. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official teaser

Design and display

The phone will provide 'AdaptiveSync' screen refresh rate

The Redmi 10 will feature a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz "AdaptiveSync" refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be offered in Sea Blue, Pebble White, and Carbon Gray colors.

Information

It will sport an 8MP selfie camera

The Redmi 10 will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it should have an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi 10 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and 9W reverse charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi 10: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi 10 will be announced at the time of launch. However, considering the specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 12,000.