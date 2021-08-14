Redmi 10's specifications accidentally revealed by Xiaomi

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 06:10 pm

Xiaomi seems ready to launch the Redmi 10 smartphone soon. In the latest update, the tech giant reportedly revealed the handset's specifications via a blog post by mistake. However, the post has now been deleted. As per the leak, it will be offered with a 6.5-inch display, a Helio G88 processor, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport Full-HD+ display with AdaptiveSync refresh rate

Redmi 10 will tip the scales at 181 grams

The Redmi 10 will feature a polycarbonate built with a centrally aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD panel with up to 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will be available in three color options.

Information

There will be a 50MP rear camera setup

The quad cameras on the back of Redmi 10 could include a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it may get an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 18W fast-charging

Redmi 10 will reportedly draw power from a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and 9W reverse charging support. The handset should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi 10: Pricing

Xiaomi has not yet revealed the pricing details of the Redmi 10. However, based on the recent leak, it will be launched in the coming days and might carry a price tag of around Rs. 12,000.