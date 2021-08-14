Android 12 Beta 4 packs lock screen improvements, achieves stability

Android 12 is just around the corner, set to roll out to the public alongside the Google Pixel 6. The operating system's Beta 4 build comes with a bunch of new features and key improvements to the lock screen including the new Google Sans Text for the Now Playing feature, and some improved icons. Here are all the details.

Google Sans Text subtly changes look of Now Playing feature

Since Android 12 was unveiled at the Google I/O developer conference earlier this year, it is clear that the lock screen has been significantly redesigned. Explaining the intricacies discovered after spending time with the Android 12 Beta 4 build, 9to5Google reported that the Google Sans Text font used in the Now Playing feature is wider, rounded, and differently spaced than the old Roboto font.

Cards and Passes icon redesigned for simplicity

Another tiny change that could go unnoticed is the Cards & Passes icon (bottom right-hand side) that now resembles a credit card with a magnetic strip instead of a wallet loaded with credit cards. The new icon should be more synonymous with the app's function for users familiar with Android as well as those migrating over from using Apple's iOS.

Lock screen padlock indicator repositioned further up than before

Additionally, the third remarkable change observed in the lock screen on Android 12 Beta 4 is the repositioned device lock indicator or padlock icon. The icon has been moved up from a position close to the bottom of the screen to a central position on the new lock screen, around where most in-display fingerprint readers are placed.

Inching closer to final release, Android 12 achieves Platform Stability

Notably, the Beta 4 build has achieved the Platform Stability milestone for Android 12, meaning that all the changes that impact Android developers have been frozen. The beta builds will now allow the developers to test their applications for stability while the enthusiast community can simultaneously test the Android 12 operating system for stability, bugs, and inconsistencies.