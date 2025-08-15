Apple Watch can now measure blood oxygen levels again

Apple is bringing back the blood oxygen monitoring feature on its latest Watch models, including the Series 9, 10, and Ultra 2. The company has announced a software update that introduces a redesigned version of this feature. The move comes after an import ban imposed by the International Trade Commission (ITC) prevented Apple from importing watches with blood oxygen monitoring feature.

Workaround Blood oxygen levels now calculated on iPhone The updated blood oxygen monitoring feature will now be measured and calculated on the iPhone it is paired with. This means users won't see the data directly on their wrist but can access it through the iPhone's Health app under the Respiratory section. Apple says that a recent ruling by US customs has allowed them to import watches with this redesigned feature, effectively circumventing the ITC's import ban.

Access Eligibility and update requirements The redesigned blood oxygen monitoring feature is only available for Apple Watches sold after January 17, 2024, when the ITC import ban went into effect. Models sold before this date or outside the US still have the original blood oxygen feature. Users can check if their model is eligible by looking for a serial number ending with LW/A. To access this new feature, users will need to update their devices to watchOS 11.6.1 and iOS 18.6.1 versions respectively.