China hosts 1st-ever World Humanoid Robot Games
China just launched the World Humanoid Robot Games—a three-day event where robots from 280 teams and 16 countries (including the US, Germany, and Brazil) compete in everything from football to sorting medicines.
Universities and tech companies like Unitree and Fourier are showing off what their bots can do, all with strong support from Beijing's city government.
China is putting serious money into robotics
China is putting serious money into robotics—over $20 billion in subsidies over the past year, plus a massive $137 billion fund for AI and robotics startups.
Events like these aren't just about fun competitions; they're helping companies test out new tech that could soon show up in factories or even homes.
It's all part of China's broader ambitions to become a leader in robotics innovation.