Google doodle celebrates India's 79th Independence Day

This year's Doodle isn't just about national pride—it also highlights India's cultural diversity and its journey since gaining independence in 1947.

Google has been marking global milestones with special Doodles since 1998 (the first international one was for France's Bastille Day in 2000).

Just last year, artist Vrinda Zaveri celebrated India's architectural beauty through traditional designs for Independence Day.