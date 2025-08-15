Google doodle celebrates India's 79th Independence Day
On August 15, 2025, Google dropped a colorful Doodle to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day.
Designed by Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave from Boomranng Studio, the artwork spotlights India's big wins in space, chess, and cricket.
Each of the six tiles in the Doodle draws from regional art styles—think Jaipur's blue pottery and West Bengal's terracotta reliefs—giving a nod to the country's creative spirit.
A look at past Doodles
This year's Doodle isn't just about national pride—it also highlights India's cultural diversity and its journey since gaining independence in 1947.
Google has been marking global milestones with special Doodles since 1998 (the first international one was for France's Bastille Day in 2000).
Just last year, artist Vrinda Zaveri celebrated India's architectural beauty through traditional designs for Independence Day.