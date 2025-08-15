How AI is transforming the Premier League experience for fans
The Premier League is back this weekend and aiming to connect with its massive global audience—1.8 billion viewers in 189 countries.
The league's new digital strategy, with Alexandra Willis, director of digital media, leading its digital transformation strategy, uses AI to create more personalized and engaging experiences for every fan, wherever they are.
AI in action
With help from Adobe's AI-powered platform, the EPL will deliver tailored content based on your interests across its website and app.
Fans can also get creative using features like Generate Video and Firefly, especially in Fantasy Premier League (which already has over 11 million players).
It's all about making it easier—and safer—for everyone to interact, share, and feel closer to their favorite teams.