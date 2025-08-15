Next Article
Google doodle celebrates India's 79th Independence Day with vibrant artwork
India turns 79 today as an independent nation, and Google is celebrating with a vibrant Doodle.
Created by Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave from Boomranng Studio, the artwork uses colorful tiles inspired by Indian art forms like Jaipur's blue pottery and Bengal's terracotta reliefs to capture the country's spirit.
Doodle highlights India's journey to freedom
Each tile in the Doodle highlights big moments—think space missions, chess championships, cricket wins, and international film honors.
The tribute also remembers the leaders who fought for freedom through nonviolent protests, paving the way for India to become the world's largest democracy.
Across India today, people are marking the occasion with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural events.