Mifepristone can prevent breast cancer, claims new research
An opinion piece published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Women's Health argues that mifepristone—the drug better known for its use in abortions—could actually help prevent breast cancer in women who are at higher risk.
Earlier research (from 2008, 2022, and 2024) showed mifepristone can lower progesterone and slow down the growth of cancer cells.
But because of its ties to abortion and strict regulations, it's been tough for scientists to do more research on this possible new use.
UK cancer experts urge for more studies on mifepristone
UK cancer experts and charities are urging for more studies on mifepristone as a breast cancer prevention option, especially since current choices like surgery or certain meds aren't always effective for people with BRCA gene risks.
Dr. Simon Vincent is calling for better treatment options, while Dr. Marianne Baker says investing in more research is key if we want to see what mifepristone could really do.
Lead researcher Prof Kristina Gemzell Danielsson also points out that breaking down stigma and regulatory hurdles is crucial so the drug's full potential isn't missed.