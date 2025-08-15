Mifepristone can prevent breast cancer, claims new research Technology Aug 15, 2025

An opinion piece published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Women's Health argues that mifepristone—the drug better known for its use in abortions—could actually help prevent breast cancer in women who are at higher risk.

Earlier research (from 2008, 2022, and 2024) showed mifepristone can lower progesterone and slow down the growth of cancer cells.

But because of its ties to abortion and strict regulations, it's been tough for scientists to do more research on this possible new use.