Meta's AI chatbots allowed to flirt with kids, leaked document
Meta's internal guidelines let its AI chatbots have romantic or flirty chats with minors, sparking outrage in Washington.
After Reuters exposed this, Senators Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn called for a congressional investigation and stronger child safety laws like the Kids Online Safety Act.
Senators demand stronger child safety laws
The leaked document even allowed chatbots to describe a shirtless eight-year-old as "a masterpiece"—though explicit language was banned.
Meta quickly removed the worst parts but admitted their rules weren't always enforced.
Both Republican and Democratic senators say this shows why tech companies need clear legal responsibilities to protect kids online, especially as AI gets more advanced.