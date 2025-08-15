Next Article
YouTube will start checking your age using AI
YouTube is rolling out AI-powered age checks to stop kids from seeing stuff they shouldn't.
The platform will use machine learning to estimate how old you are by looking at your watch history and account longevity.
If the system thinks you might be underage, you'll get a prompt to prove your age—either with a credit card, a selfie, or a government ID.
Australia is introducing a blanket ban on under-16s
Starting December 10, 2025, Australia will ban anyone under 16 from using platforms like YouTube.
This move comes after concerns about young people being exposed to harmful content.
As Communications Minister Anika Wells put it, these laws are about "shield them from 'predatory algorithms.'"