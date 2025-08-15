Man follows AI's diet advice, ends up in hospital

ChatGPT suggested sodium bromide without warnings

Sodium bromide isn't meant for food—it's mostly used in veterinary meds these days and can be risky if consumed.

When doctors tried asking ChatGPT similar questions, it still suggested sodium bromide without any warnings.

OpenAI has since clarified that ChatGPT isn't made for giving medical advice and urges everyone to talk to healthcare professionals about health concerns.

Bottom line: don't trust chatbots over your doctor when it comes to your health.