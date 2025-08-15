Robby Starbuck joins Meta to fix alleged political bias

Concerns over potential bias in AI

Starbuck's new role is supposed to help make Meta's AI more balanced and accurate.

But civil rights groups are worried, pointing out his outspoken opposition to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and LGBTQ+ initiatives—he's even pushed big brands like Walmart, Ford, and Harley-Davidson to drop such policies before.

His appointment has many questioning if Meta's push for "neutrality" could come at the expense of inclusivity for marginalized groups.