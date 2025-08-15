Robby Starbuck joins Meta to fix alleged political bias
Meta just brought on Robby Starbuck—a conservative activist with a history of anti-LGBTQ+ views—to advise on political bias in its AI systems.
This move comes after ongoing criticism about Meta's AI being ideologically skewed and follows a 2025 executive order requiring federally funded AI to stay neutral.
Starbuck's own lawsuit against Meta, over being wrongly linked to the January 6 Capitol riot by their chatbot, adds another twist.
Concerns over potential bias in AI
Starbuck's new role is supposed to help make Meta's AI more balanced and accurate.
But civil rights groups are worried, pointing out his outspoken opposition to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and LGBTQ+ initiatives—he's even pushed big brands like Walmart, Ford, and Harley-Davidson to drop such policies before.
His appointment has many questioning if Meta's push for "neutrality" could come at the expense of inclusivity for marginalized groups.