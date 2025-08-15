New Australopithecus species lived alongside early humans: Study

Finding shows ancient relatives coexisted

The team found 13 teeth: 10 from the new Australopithecus and three from early Homo, plus the oldest known Homo jawbone ever (2.8 million years old).

This proves several human-like species shared East Africa, challenging the idea that one simply replaced another.

Instead, it looks like our family tree was full of overlapping branches, with different species possibly surviving by eating different foods or living in unique ways.

Scientists are now searching for more clues about how these ancient relatives really lived side by side.