AI predicts nuclear fusion ignition chances, could accelerate clean energy
Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Lab have built a deep learning model that makes predicting nuclear fusion ignition at the National Ignition Facility way more accurate.
In a 2022 experiment, their AI predicted a 74% chance of success—outperforming traditional supercomputing methods.
The model learned from real data and simulations
The new AI model learned from tons of real data and simulations (over 30 million CPU hours!), picking up on issues like laser misfires and target flaws.
This boosted prediction accuracy from 50% to 70%, so scientists can focus on experiments with better odds instead of wasting precious tries.
It could help us reach the clean energy breakthrough sooner
By making fusion research faster and less trial-and-error, this tech could speed up progress toward clean energy that doesn't leave radioactive waste behind.