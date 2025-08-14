Next Article
Tiny black holes could help us understand quantum gravity
Scientists have a fresh idea for exploring quantum gravity: look for tiny "black hole morsels" created when big black holes merge.
These asteroid-sized morsels burn up fast, shooting out gamma rays and neutrinos in all directions—signals that telescopes like HESS and Fermi are already able to spot.
Finding these morsels might lead to groundbreaking discoveries
Catching these black hole morsels could help scientists test wild theories about how gravity works at the tiniest scales—something we can't do with today's particle colliders.
If found, they might even reveal new particles or hidden dimensions, opening up a whole new chapter in our understanding of the universe.