xAI's Grok faces FTC complaint over adult content generation
A bunch of consumer groups are urging the FTC to look into the new "Spicy" mode of Grok's "Imagine" tool, launched by xAI this August.
This feature lets people create NSFW (not safe for work) content, and advocates are especially worried about how easily it could be misused—especially by or against minors.
Coalition calls for stricter rules and safeguards
Led by the Consumer Federation of America and joined by 14 other organizations, the coalition says Grok's age checks might not meet child privacy laws.
They also warn that loosening restrictions could spark a wave of nonconsensual deepfakes.
The groups want stricter rules and better safeguards so these AI tools don't put user privacy or rights at risk.