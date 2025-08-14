xAI's Grok faces FTC complaint over adult content generation Technology Aug 14, 2025

A bunch of consumer groups are urging the FTC to look into the new "Spicy" mode of Grok's "Imagine" tool, launched by xAI this August.

This feature lets people create NSFW (not safe for work) content, and advocates are especially worried about how easily it could be misused—especially by or against minors.