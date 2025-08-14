Next Article
Deal of the day: Apple AirPods Max available for $480
Apple's AirPods Max headphones are now going for $479.99 (down from $549.99) at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon—just not in purple.
These over-ear headphones stand out for their sleek metal build, top-notch noise cancelation, and the 2024 update that swapped in a USB-C port.
Other notable deals of the day
If you're on the hunt for more savings:
Best Buy has slashed $400 off the Google Pixel 9 Pro (now $599),
Amazon's Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C20 is down to $398.99,
AirTags are just $24 each on Amazon and Walmart,
and Nomad's ChargeKey USB-C cable is available for $20 with a promo code direct from Nomad.