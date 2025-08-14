NewsBytes Explainer: NASA finds super-Earths; what are they

Why super-Earths matter

Finding so many super-Earths is shaking up what scientists thought about how planets form—and why our own solar system doesn't have one.

These worlds might hold clues about planet evolution and life beyond Earth.

Upcoming missions like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and PLATO will dive deeper into their atmospheres to figure out if they're rocky, watery, or gassy—helping us get closer to answering the big question: are we alone?