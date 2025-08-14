Rare 'planet parade' to light up morning sky next week

How to spot the planets

NASA points out that Venus and Jupiter will be closest on August 11-12—so that's prime time for a look!

Saturn is rising earlier each evening and is visible in the east after dark with the constellations Cassiopeia and Andromeda.

Mars isn't joining the morning parade but can be found low in the west after sunset.

For an extra treat, catch the thin crescent moon joining Venus and Jupiter on August 19-20 against Orion, Taurus, and Gemini—it'll make for some seriously pretty sky views.