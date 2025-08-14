WhatsApp now lets you schedule calls, invite specific attendees

WhatsApp just dropped some handy updates for group calls. Now you can schedule calls ahead of time, invite specific friends or groups, and share a call link—all straight from the Calls tab. It's all about making it easier to connect when it works for everyone.

Schedule calls in advance Set your call date and time, pick who you want to join, and send out a link.

Scheduled calls show up with attendee lists and can be added to your calendar, plus WhatsApp sends reminders so no one forgets when it's time to join.

Raise your hand to speak During big calls, participants can now "raise their hand" if they want to speak—no more talking over each other.

You can also react nonverbally without interrupting the flow.

And if someone joins through a shared link, the host gets notified so everyone's in the loop.

Your chats are still end-to-end encrypted Even with these new tools, WhatsApp says your privacy is protected by end-to-end encryption—so your conversations stay secure no matter how many features get added.