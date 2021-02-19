-
Android 12's Developer Preview released: What's new?
Last updated on Feb 19, 2021
Google has released the Developer Preview of the Android 12 operating system. The preview builds are intended to give developers the tools to optimize their apps for the updated OS and its new features.
The tentative timeline indicates the Android 12 beta will be available in May, and stable builds will begin rolling out in August this year.
Here are more details.
Preview packs new media file format support, improved gesture navigation
The Developer Preview gives some clues about what features to expect in the stable release such as support for AVIF media files, simplified gesture navigation, and audio-coupled haptic feedback.
AVIF stores high quality images in a smaller file size. Speaking of gesture navigation, improvements are apparent in immersive mode with measures taken to prevent unintentional triggering of navigation gestures by accidental swipes.
Navigation bar is hidden or translucent in immersive mode
Further, app developers can only show a translucent navigation bar in apps which use immersive mode. Otherwise, the navigation bar is hidden and apps recognize a swipe from the bottom or the side as going back or home.
Android's VP (Engineering) David Burke said the company is investing in key areas to deliver a polished experience and better performance.
Audio-coupled haptics, external controller haptic feedback improved
In this preview, developers can also try their hand at Google's audio coupled haptic feedback through the phone's vibrator. It allows developers to simulate rough terrain vibrations from a racing game.
As per our earlier report, an option has been included to redirect device vibrations to game controllers. While this feature is rather elementary, granular vibration for controllers could be added later.
Security patches will be downloadable from the Google Play Store
Burke said transitions and animations are being optimized for smoothness across the system.
Google is adding an Android Runtime Module (ART) to Android 12 so that one can download system-critical updates/fixes from Google Play Store instead of waiting for an OS update.
The preview will be available on Android TVs as well, hence developers can test apps for the upcoming Google TV interface.
Loads of improved features scattered across the user interface
Other noteworthy improvements include rich content insertion, a system-wide one-handed mode, restyled notifications, revamped lock screen animations, native support for scrolling screenshots (not enabled by default), notification snooze, and picture-in-picture improvements.
Burke added that notifications are getting more functional, easy to use, and modern.
The developer preview ROM can be downloaded and flashed on any Pixel phone (Pixel 3 or newer).